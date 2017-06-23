Many West Virginia Flood Victims Upset Over Aid

Car lot owner says FEMA, SBA were of no help.

Family says rebuild cost is $229,000; insurance has paid only $80,000 so far.

Some flood victims say their insurance has not paid up

The rebuilding from the 2016 floods continues, but there are problems. This Mace family home in Roane County was condemned, so they're building a new one next door. The insurance lists the replacement costs at 229 thousand dollars, but...

"They paid us approximately 80-thousand in structure,".... Is that going to cover the cost of rebuilding your home? "No, it's not," said Cynthia Mace, a flooded homeowner who lives in Amma.

While construction is underway, there's no guarantee it will ever get finished. So the family has filed a complaint with Senators Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, hoping Congress can direct FEMA to intervene with the Wright Flood Insurance company. That's the family's carrier.

"And FEMA oversees hat national flood insurance program, who oversees Wright Flood," Cynthia Mace said.

For the past year, the Mace family has lived in a trailer.

"We thought we had everything covered. But when you get flooded, and you're still paying a mortgage on a house that you can't live in, and you're living in a 29 foot travel trailer, it's frustrating," Mace said.

"And it's isn't just homeowners who had trouble with disaster aid, it was business owners, too," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Bill's Used cars in Clendenin was completely under water a year ago, and over 60 cars were destroyed. The owner tried to get help, but eventually gave up.

"I applied three different times, and they just said keep applying. You'll be turned down maybe seven times, but just keep applying. After three times I threw all of my paperwork away. It's a joke," said Bill Naylor, owner of Bill's Used Cars.

"Now despite these complaints, the federal governments says it has provided $107 million dollars in disaster aid to West Virginia. As for the Mace family in Roane County, we've contacted their insurance company Wright Flood - asking when the rest of the money will be coming. So far we have not heard back," said Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis.