Kind Act Spreads To 167 Drivers At Indiana McDonalds
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) -- A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.
Hunter Hostetler is a cashier at a McDonald's in Scottsburg, about 50 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. He says an older woman waiting in the restaurant's drive-thru Sunday decided to pay for the big order of a man with four children in a van behind her.
Hostetler says she asked him to tell the man "Happy Father's Day," then drove away.
The kind gesture prompted the man to pay for two cars behind him, and that generosity eventually spread to 167 cars by closing time.
Abby Smith was in one of those cars. She tells WDRB-TV (http://bit.ly/2sVVh8v ) it's wonderful knowing that there's still "a lot of great people out there."
