Reports Of Power Lines Down In The Big Chimney Area

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Report of power lines down in the area of Big Chimney Blvd & Pennsylvania Ave in Big Chimney.

Avoid the area is at all possible.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
 

