Reports Of Power Lines Down In The Big Chimney Area

WASHINGTON STATE (NEWS 8) - A Washington woman is in jail after she pulled a gun on fast food employees for a long wait time and being shorted a chicken nugget. The News Tribune reports the 19-year-old became irritated when she didn't get her drink right away. She then complained there was something in her drink, and eventually discovered she was short one chicken nugget. Employees say that's when she threw the drink at the window and pointed a handgun at them. Employees of the...

