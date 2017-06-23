Huntington Viaducts Flood Due To The Extreme Rainfall Huntington Viaducts Flood Due To The Extreme Rainfall Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Pedestrian Struck in Charleston; Driver Arrested for DUI Pedestrian Struck in Charleston; Driver Arrested for DUI CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning. According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas. Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance. The identities of th...

Car Accident In Downtown Charleston Car Accident In Downtown Charleston Metro Dispatch got a call of a two vehicle accident in downtown Charleston. The accident occurred on the corner of Washington and Clendenin St. Dispatch did advise there was airbag deployment. Charleston Fire and Police Departments responded as well as EMS. There has been no word on any injuries at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

House fire reported in Kanawha County ruled suspicious House fire reported in Kanawha County ruled suspicious BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Big Chimney. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Offutt Drive in Big Chimney. Dispatchers say that the fire is a working trailer fire. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

UPDATE: Father Shoots Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend in Elkview Shooting UPDATE: Father Shoots Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend in Elkview Shooting BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.