Pedestrian Involved In A Hit And Run In Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pedestrian Involved In A Hit And Run In Charleston

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Metro 911 tells WOWK that a person was hit by a vehicle shortly before 10:00 p.m.

The incident occurred on Rebecca St. in Charleston.

Dispatch also tells us that the vehicle involved fled the scene.

Kanawha County Ambulance, Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The patient was transported to CAMC General Hospital for treatment with unknown injuries.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Pedestrian Involved In A Hit And Run In Charleston

    Pedestrian Involved In A Hit And Run In Charleston

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:25:40 GMT
    Metro 911 tells WOWK that a person was hit by a vehicle shortly before 10:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Rebecca St. in Charleston. Dispatch also tells us that the vehicle involved fled the scene. Kanawha County Ambulance, Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The patient was transported to CAMC General Hospital for treatment with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Metro 911 tells WOWK that a person was hit by a vehicle shortly before 10:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Rebecca St. in Charleston. Dispatch also tells us that the vehicle involved fled the scene. Kanawha County Ambulance, Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. The patient was transported to CAMC General Hospital for treatment with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Huntington Viaducts Flood Due To The Extreme Rainfall

    Huntington Viaducts Flood Due To The Extreme Rainfall

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:00:00 GMT
    Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Pedestrian Struck in Charleston; Driver Arrested for DUI

    Pedestrian Struck in Charleston; Driver Arrested for DUI

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-06-23 16:05:17 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning. According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas. Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance.  The identities of th...
    CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning. According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas. Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance.  The identities of th...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.