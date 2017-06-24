Gallia County Deputy Involved In Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Gallia County Deputy Involved In Crash

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
According to the Gallia County Sheriff's Department, One of their deputies was involved in a crash Friday evening.

The accident occurred on State Route 7 while the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress.

The deputy was transported to an area hospital to be checked out, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries.

The name of the deputy, nor the cause of the accident have been released.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

We will update as new information becomes available.

