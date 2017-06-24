Powerful Storms Swept through Our Region Friday Evening

With a band of strong storms sweeping through our region on Friday evening, AEP spokesperson, Phil Moye had this to say in a release:

Appalachian Power Storm Update

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11 a.m.

Appalachian Power is addressing power outages across its service territory after a significant rain storm, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, moved through Virginia and West Virginia Friday night. The storm caused scattered outages across its service territory, with the Logan, Williamson and Wheeling areas seeing the highest numbers of power outages.

Weather

The weather should not be an issue for the crews working to restore power today, as it is clearing throughout the area and storms are not predicted.

Outages

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, about 10,000 customers in West Virginia and another 2,000 customers in Virginia remain without electricity as a result of storm-related damage.

Restoration Efforts

Appalachian Power is shifting its crews from areas not impacted by the storms to areas with outages. Power should be restored to most customers by midnight tonight. Where outages are very scattered or isolated, or in cases of severe damage, restoration could extend into Sunday afternoon for some customers.

Many of the outages have been attributed to trees outside of areas normally kept clear of vegetation for power line rights-of-way.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime on the live outage map at [www.AppalachianPower.com]www.AppalachianPower.com.

For More Information

This update provides a broad overview of the company’s restoration efforts. Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their homes and businesses via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit [www.appalachianpower.com/alerts]www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

Safety Message

Never touch a downed utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line.

Additional safety information is posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

Next Update: No additional updates are scheduled.

We will update as new information becomes available.