Rudy Fest In Grayson, Kentucky, Hit Hard By Yesterday's Storms

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
The 16th Annual Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival! Grayson, Ky. got hit hard by yesterday's storms.

Most of last night's events got rained out.

A good portion of the grounds were under water.

A viewer, by the name of Craig McCarty sent us these pictures of the aftermath.

Some people have suggested that refunds should be given due to the inclement weather, but we have no word on whether that will happen or not.

We will update with new information as it becomes available.

