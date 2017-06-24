Rudy Fest In Grayson, Kentucky, Hit Hard By Yesterday's Storms

A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys since the early 1900s, but now one Kesling descendant is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is two-years-old, and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan said, "Well, I get to be the honor of giving birth to the first ...

A Clarksburg family hasn't had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys. The last girl to be born into the family was in the early 1900s. But now one Kesling descendent is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is 2 years old and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan Kesling said, "Well, I get to be the hon...

CHARLESTON, WV - One woman has been injured following an accident near the 600 block of Lee Street in Charleston this morning. According to dispatchers, the woman complained of injuries to her head, neck, and back areas. Crews at the scene say the victim may have walked themselves to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Officials tell 13 News that the driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI, involving a controlled substance. The identities of th...