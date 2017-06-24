Richwood Alumni Association Calling for Nicholas BOE Resignation

RICHWOOD- Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.

The petition reads...

"We the undersigned residents of Nicholas County believe that local control of our schools resides with its citizens. Our elected officials are simply temporary guardians of that control as long as they maintain our trust.

We believe Fred Amick, Phil Berry, Gus Penix, A.J. Rogers and Darrell White have lost that trust. They have demonstrated, through their actions as members of the Nicholas County Board of Education, that they are no longer representing the best interest of all children of our county.

We are hereby requesting their resignation effective immediately."

Richwood Alumni Association representatives tell 13 News the petition has approximately 200 signatures as of Saturday morning.