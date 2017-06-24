Huntington Pigment Plant To Close

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Schoolboys wear skirts after school bans shorts Schoolboys wear skirts after school bans shorts Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.

Powerful Storms Swept through Our Region Friday Evening Powerful Storms Swept through Our Region Friday Evening With a band of strong storms sweeping through our region on Friday evening, AEP spokesperson, Phil Moye had this to say in a release: Appalachian Power Storm Update Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11 a.m. Appalachian Power is addressing power outages across its service territory after a significant rain storm, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, moved through Virginia and West Virginia Friday night. The storm caused scattered outages across its service territ...

World's Ugliest Dog Contest Awards Underdogs' Inner Beauty World's Ugliest Dog Contest Awards Underdogs' Inner Beauty PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California on Friday. The pooches - many of which are adoptable or previously adopted - will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show," organizers said. The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction. A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds...

Huntington Viaducts Flood Due To The Extreme Rainfall Huntington Viaducts Flood Due To The Extreme Rainfall Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

LIVE STREAM: West Virginia Floods One Year Later LIVE STREAM: West Virginia Floods One Year Later We are taking an in-depth look back on that devastating flooding and how affected communities are recovering from it. That coverage begins on 13 News at 5.