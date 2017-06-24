Huntington Pigment Plant To Close

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Flint Group Pigments is shuttering a West Virginia manufacturing facility because of a decline in demand for a dye used in printing ink.
The Herald-Dispatch reports about 50 people will lose their jobs when the Huntington plant closes. The company says the facility is exclusively dedicated to making alkali blue, a pigment used in magazine and book printing.
Ken Horton, the company's vice president and general manager of pigments, chips and resins, says there has been a steep worldwide decline in demand because of the "changing face of communications."
The plant first opened in 1912 and was operated by several successive companies until Flint Group Pigments bought it in 2005.
The company plans to keep operating the plant for the next months until the raw material inventory runs out.
With a band of strong storms sweeping through our region on Friday evening, AEP spokesperson, Phil Moye had this to say in a release: Appalachian Power Storm Update Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11 a.m. Appalachian Power is addressing power outages across its service territory after a significant rain storm, associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, moved through Virginia and West Virginia Friday night. The storm caused scattered outages across its service territ...
PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) -- The World's Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man's best friend's perfect imperfections in California on Friday. The pooches - many of which are adoptable or previously adopted - will face off in a red carpet walk and "Faux Paw Fashion Show," organizers said. The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction. A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds...
Cabell County Dispatch reports multiple viaducts have flooded in downtown Huntington. Reports that the 8th, 10th, and 20th st viaducts have all flooded out. In the 10th street viaduct, there was a stranded car and a water rescue ensued. Huntington Police and Fire Departments successfully rescued the stranded motorist without incident. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
