Al Capone Song, Pocket Watch Fetch over $100K At Auction

One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
One person was killed last night in a vehicle crash in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
A Clarksburg family hasn't had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys. The last girl to be born into the family was in the early 1900s. But now one Kesling descendent is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is 2 years old and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan Kesling said, "Well, I get to be the hon...
A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years. The Kesling family has had all boys since the early 1900s, but now one Kesling descendant is about to change all that. Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is two-years-old, and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family. Megan said, "Well, I get to be the honor of giving birth to the first ...
The 16th Annual Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival! Grayson, Ky. got hit hard by yesterday's storms. Most of last night's events got rained out. A good portion of the grounds were under water. A viewer, by the name of Craig McCarty sent us these pictures of the aftermath. Mr. McCarty also suggested that refunds should be given due to the inclement weather, but we have no word on whether that will happen or not. We will update with new information as it becomes available.
The 16th Annual Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival! Grayson, Ky. got hit hard by yesterday's storms. Most of last night's events got rained out. A good portion of the grounds were under water. A viewer, by the name of Craig McCarty sent us these pictures of the aftermath. Mr. McCarty also suggested that refunds should be given due to the inclement weather, but we have no word on whether that will happen or not. We will update with new information as it becomes available.
A teenager has drowned in a private pond in Kentucky during heavy rains.
A teenager has drowned in a private pond in Kentucky during heavy rains.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.
The City of Myrtle Beach initiated its first plan of action Thursday morning following five shootings in three days.