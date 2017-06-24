One year after flood, Elk River community gathers to remember vi - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One year after flood, Elk River community gathers to remember victims and celebrate progress

By Eric Halperin, Reporter
On the one year anniversary weekend of the deadly flooding that hit West Virginia in June 2016, one of the hardest hit communities gathered to remember all the victims and celebrate recovery progress.

Name by name, all the victims' names were read.

On a field full of water and debris a year ago, next to Herbert Hoover High School which is set to be torn down, the Elk River community came together to remember all the lives taken too soon by the flood.

"I haven’t cried for many months but over the last few days it’s been emotional again," said Tim Harper to the crowd.

He has since moved from his house in Elkview that was damaged last June.

"This time last year we were still in shock, even the following week, two weeks, you know not knowing where we were going to live," he said.

While a lot of work is still left to be done the gathering was also about recognizing the big steps the community has made since lives were practically turned upside down.

"The schools, the churches, the people, everybody has leaned on each other, and helped each other and supported each other and I think that’s why we’re on our way back," said Mike Kelley, Principal of Herbert Hoover High School.

Volunteers came from Maryland to make lunch for everyone. In return for that and all the help from volunteers over the year, anyone who gave a helping hand was asked to put their name on this sign.

"They’ll just show up in your front yard and see what do you need or what can we do for you and stuff, that’s the way it’s been ever since the flood and it's going to be that way for years to come I'd say," said Clendenin resident Steve Naylor about volunteers who helped him with recovery efforts.

The message all around was that the entire community, Elk River Strong, is making its way back.

"I'm excited to look at the second year anniversary of the flood and see how far we’ve come," said Harper.

The event was called the Clendenin Area Remembrance event and was sponsored by the Clendenin Ministerial Association.

