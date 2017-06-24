Three Arrested In Meigs County On Multiple Charges

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports the arrest of Jason Hysell after a short foot pursuit in Meigs County.

Jason was wanted on outstanding warrants for Failure to Comply with a Police Officer (Fleeing and Eluding) and Aggravated Menacing. Through the investigation information was received that Jason was staying at a residence on Jeffers Road.

Units from Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Special Response Team, Gallia / Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, Ohio State Patrol Special Response Team, Adult Parole Authority, and Meigs County Common Pleas Court, conducted an early morning raid on the residence on 6-24-17.

When units pulled into the residence Jason fled on foot into the woods. Jason was pursued and taken into custody on the outstanding warrants.

Two other subjects were also arrested. Eric “Nazz” Priddy was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, and Wendy Hysell was arrested for Obstructing Justice.

During a search of the residence drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms were located and seized as evidence.

The Sheriff met and conferred with Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley and additional charges may be filed.

Sheriff Wood would like to thank all agencies involved in the apprehension of the subjects arrested.

