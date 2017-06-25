ATV Accident In Nicholas County, WV Needs Helicopter Assistance. - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

ATV Accident In Nicholas County, WV Needs Helicopter Assistance.

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night.

The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza.

Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient.

No word on how many or the conditions of any patients.

We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.

