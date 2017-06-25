Drowning In Southern West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Drowning In Southern West Virginia

ALDERSON, W.Va. -

Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson.

Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24).

Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned.

Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident.

