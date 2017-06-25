West Virginia Democrat To Serve On Election Panel - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Democrat To Serve On Election Panel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tapped a Democratic West Virginia county clerk to join a national elections panel aimed at investigating allegations voter fraud.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes learned Thursday that he'll join the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recommended Rhodes for the job, citing his commitment to clean elections, up-to-date voter registration rolls and work ethic.

