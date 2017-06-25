Stabbing Incident Leaves One Injured and Another Arrested Stabbing Incident Leaves One Injured and Another Arrested MCDOWELL COUNTY - On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County. When troopers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed and troopers said he was stabbed by wife, Ms. Donna McGraw. The victim was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries while Ms. McGraw was placed under arrest... MCDOWELL COUNTY - On Saturday (6/24), at around 6 p.m. troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrived on scene to a stabbing complaint on English Road in the English area of McDowell County. When troopers arrived they discovered the victim had been stabbed and troopers said he was stabbed by wife, Ms. Donna McGraw. The victim was transported to Welch Community Hospital where he is recovering from his injuries while Ms. McGraw was placed under arrest...

Two Arrested For Breaking & Entering Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...

Three Arrested In Meigs County On Multiple Charges MGN Online Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports the arrest of Jason Hysell after a short foot pursuit in Meigs County. Jason was wanted on outstanding warrants for Failure to Comply with a Police Officer (Fleeing and Eluding) and Aggravated Menacing. Through the investigation information was received that Jason was staying at a residence on Jeffers Road. Units from Meigs County Sheriff's Office, Meigs County Special Response Team, Gallia / Meigs Major Crimes Task Force, Ohio State Pat...

Putnam County Man Receives 10 Year Sentence for Child Pornography Crime WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...

Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder Following Discovery of Body in Ohio ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...