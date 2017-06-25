ALBUQUERQUE TV TRUCK STOLEN WHILE CREW WORKED ON CRIME STORY

Sunday, June 25 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:58:09 GMT
State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.
Sunday, June 25 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-06-25 18:57:53 GMT
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
Sunday, June 25 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-06-25 17:35:30 GMT
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.
Sunday, June 25 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-06-25 22:31:49 GMT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tapped a Democratic West Virginia county clerk to join a national elections panel aimed at investigating allegations voter fraud. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes learned Thursday that he'll join the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recommended Rhodes for the job, citing his commitment to clean elections, up-to-date vote...
Saturday, June 24 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:46:34 GMT
Long time Richwood science teacher Roy Moose announced at a flood anniversary gathering Friday night that he and the Richwood Alumni Association are circulating a petition calling for the Nicholas County Board of Education members to resign.
Saturday, June 24 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 19:56:19 GMT
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman told investigators that she left her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son in a hot car where they died last month to teach the girl a lesson and that they didn’t lock themselves in, as she initially reported, according to sheriff’s officials. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 24, was being held Saturday on two counts of causing serious bodily injury to a child. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney — online jail records...
Saturday, June 24 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-25 01:51:11 GMT
Robert Peters, 26, and Judy Swim, 56, of Vinton Ohio, were arrested for Breaking & Entering. Gallia County Deputy Sheriff's received a call about a Breaking & Entering in progress in Springfield Township. The first deputy on scene observed a teal sedan leaving the scene and heading toward Vinton, Ohio. Responding deputies located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in which both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony Breaking & Entering. We ...
Saturday, June 24 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-06-24 21:37:14 GMT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Flint Group Pigments is shuttering a West Virginia manufacturing facility because of a decline in demand for a dye used in printing ink. The Herald-Dispatch reports about 50 people will lose their jobs when the Huntington plant closes. The company says the facility is exclusively dedicated to making alkali blue, a pigment used in magazine and book printing. Ken Horton, the company's vice president and general manager of ...
