Report: Conn escaped country using fake passport and help from overseas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fugitive Eastern Kentucky lawyer Eric C. Conn managed to escape overseas just weeks before being sentenced for his role in a massive fraud scheme, according to a new report.

In an email exchange, Conn told the Lexington Herald-Leader, WKYT’s news partner, he flew to a country that does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

Someone claiming to be Conn has emailed the newspaper and WKYT in recent weeks.

The Herald-Leader claims to have verified the latest emails from Conn describing his flight overseas are authentic.

In the newest emails, Conn said he had help escaping from someone in another country.

The FBI has said Conn likely had help, but federal investigators have also said they believed Conn had not left the country.

Conn was set to be sentenced July 14 after pleading guilty to defrauding the Social Security Administration out of more than $550 million.

Two former administrative law judges have pleaded guilty in connection to the scheme and a doctor was found guilty by a federal jury.

Conn escaped home detention in early June after slicing off his electronic ankle monitor and dumping it near Interstate 75 in Lexington.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Conn’s capture.

Conn’s attorney, Scott White, told WKYT in a previous interview he thinks Conn should surrender.

Conn used a fake passport to escape and said he does “not presently plan on returning,” the Herald Leader reported.

Conn became known as “Mr. Social Security” in the mountains of Kentucky and beyond for his overwhelming success rate winning disability benefits for clients.

He later admitted to bribing judges in exchange for favorable decisions.

Because of the suspected fraud, the Social Security suspended benefits to hundreds of Conn’s former clients, many of whom have lost their benefits permanently or have been forced to go through hearings to get them back.

Authorities raided Conn's law complex in Floyd County earlier this month.

In the emails, Conn claims other people besides he and the defendants in the case took part in the fraud scheme.