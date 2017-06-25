Report: Conn escaped country using fake passport and help from o - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Report: Conn escaped country using fake passport and help from overseas

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fugitive Eastern Kentucky lawyer Eric C. Conn managed to escape overseas just weeks before being sentenced for his role in a massive fraud scheme, according to a new report.

In an email exchange, Conn told the Lexington Herald-Leader, WKYT’s news partner, he flew to a country that does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.

Someone claiming to be Conn has emailed the newspaper and WKYT in recent weeks.

The Herald-Leader claims to have verified the latest emails from Conn describing his flight overseas are authentic.

In the newest emails, Conn said he had help escaping from someone in another country.

The FBI has said Conn likely had help, but federal investigators have also said they believed Conn had not left the country.

Conn was set to be sentenced July 14 after pleading guilty to defrauding the Social Security Administration out of more than $550 million.

Two former administrative law judges have pleaded guilty in connection to the scheme and a doctor was found guilty by a federal jury.

Conn escaped home detention in early June after slicing off his electronic ankle monitor and dumping it near Interstate 75 in Lexington.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Conn’s capture.

Conn’s attorney, Scott White, told WKYT in a previous interview he thinks Conn should surrender.

Conn used a fake passport to escape and said he does “not presently plan on returning,” the Herald Leader reported.

Conn became known as “Mr. Social Security” in the mountains of Kentucky and beyond for his overwhelming success rate winning disability benefits for clients.

He later admitted to bribing judges in exchange for favorable decisions.

Because of the suspected fraud, the Social Security suspended benefits to hundreds of Conn’s former clients, many of whom have lost their benefits permanently or have been forced to go through hearings to get them back.

Authorities raided Conn's law complex in Floyd County earlier this month.

In the emails, Conn claims other people besides he and the defendants in the case took part in the fraud scheme.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway

    Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway

    Sunday, June 25 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:58:09 GMT

    State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

    State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

  • Crowd Catches Teen Falling From Park Ride: No Serious Injury

    Crowd Catches Teen Falling From Park Ride: No Serious Injury

    Sunday, June 25 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-06-25 18:57:53 GMT

    QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said. 

    QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said. 

  • ATV Accident In Nicholas County, WV Needs Helicopter Assistance.

    ATV Accident In Nicholas County, WV Needs Helicopter Assistance.

    Sunday, June 25 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-06-25 17:35:30 GMT

    Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.

    Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.