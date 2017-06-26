Sen. Sanders visits Charleston urging Sen. Capito to vote against senate healthcare bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - As the Senate healthcare bill awaits a vote the eyes of the nation are on Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Her vote could play a pivotal role in whether or not the bill passes the Senate. Because of that former presidential candidate and Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders stopped in Charleston on June 25, 2016, days before a possible vote.

"Senator Capito, this legislation will do devastating harm to West Virginia and to the people of the United States, this is a barbaric and immoral piece of legislation," Sen. Sanders, D-VT, said to the crowd.

Sen. Sanders partnered with MoveOn.org for the event calling out Senator Capito in front of a crowd at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. He was rallying them to tell Sen. Capito to vote no on the Senate healthcare bill.

"The so-called healthcare bill will be the most devastating attack on the working class of this country in the modern history of the United States of America," he said.

Several speakers came before Sanders. Between cuts to Medicaid which roughly 180 thousand West Virginians are covered by, planned parenthood, effects on senior citizens and people with preexisting conditions, they shared stories to explain why they don’t want the bill to pass.

"I don’t think you can give something to people and then take it away from them and expect people to just put up with it," said Torula Chanlett-Avery.

Sen. Sanders also talked about how the bill would impact opioid addiction treatment and people with special needs. It's an issue that hits close to home for the Executive Director of the Northern West Virginia Center for Independent Living, Jan Derry.

"The threat of losing Medicaid means that people will be forced to live in institutions rather than in a community of their choice," she said.

In the meantime, the crowd awaited the vote which could come this week.

"I believe that if Senator Capito votes no, this bill, in fact, will go down and be defeated," said Sen. Sanders, D-VT.

13 News reached out to Senator Capito's office for a response. A representative from the office sent the following statement: "Senator Capito is continuing to review and working to improve the health care legislation released last week. She welcomes and appreciates the perspectives of West Virginians as this process continues."