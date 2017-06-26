Ohio government websites hacked with pro-Islamic State rant

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — A number of government websites, many of them in Ohio, have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

A message posted on the website of Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich said “You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries.”

The message, left by “Team System Dz,” also ended, “I love the Islamic state.”

According to the New York Post, the same message also infiltrated government websites in Brookhaven, New York.

The websites hacked with the message include Kasich’s, first lady Karen Kasich’s, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the Office of Workforce Transformation, the Casino Control Commission, Medicaid, the Office of Health Transformation and LeanOhio.

Tom Hoyt, chief communications officer with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, provided NBC4 with the following statement:

“State of Ohio IT staff are working to restore the computer systems that were impacted today. All affected servers have been taken off line and we are investigating how these hackers were able to deface these websites. We also are working with law enforcement to better understand what happened.”

Hoyt said no information had been compromised.

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel posted about the alleged hack on Sunday. “Wake up freedom-loving Americans,” he said on Facebook. “Radical Islam infiltrating the heartland.”