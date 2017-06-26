Ohio government websites hacked with pro-Islamic State rant

Before taking their long summer break, the Supreme Court justices announced they will hear President Donald Trump’s travel ban case. This will allow the ban to take effect in most instances.
A number of government websites in Ohio have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will let the budget become law without signing it at the State Capitol this morning.
In all the 20 day session cost taxpayers approximately 700,000 dollars, but one West Virginia Delegate says he is donating the money he was paid in the special session.
The Supreme Court has struck down a law that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites.
Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.
Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The department says in the post, "every new day brings with it new challenges."
State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.
Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) -- A teenager fell about 25 feet (about 8 meters) from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground. The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
An entomology says there are three things that can help.
Heavy rains and high winds were reported around the state Friday.
Richwood Fire Department responded to an ATV accident Saturday night. The Accident occurred near Cherry River Plaza. Richwood Fire proceeded to clear a landing zone for a helicopter evacuation of the patient. No word on how many or the conditions of any patients. We will update witht he latest information as it becomes available.
The director, John Carroll, declined to comment to the AP about the meeting.
