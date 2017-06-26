Ohio government websites hacked with pro-Islamic State rant - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio government websites hacked with pro-Islamic State rant

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — A number of government websites, many of them in Ohio, have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

A message posted on the website of Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich said “You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries.”

The message, left by “Team System Dz,” also ended, “I love the Islamic state.”

According to the New York Post, the same message also infiltrated government websites in Brookhaven, New York.

The websites hacked with the message include Kasich’s, first lady Karen Kasich’s, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the Office of Workforce Transformation, the Casino Control Commission, Medicaid, the Office of Health Transformation and LeanOhio.

Tom Hoyt, chief communications officer with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, provided NBC4 with the following statement:

“State of Ohio IT staff are working to restore the computer systems that were impacted today.  All affected servers have been taken off line and we are investigating how these hackers were able to deface these websites. We also are working with law enforcement to better understand what happened.”

Hoyt said no information had been compromised.

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel posted about the alleged hack on Sunday. “Wake up freedom-loving Americans,” he said on Facebook. “Radical Islam infiltrating the heartland.”

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear Pres. Trump’s travel ban case

    Supreme Court agrees to hear Pres. Trump’s travel ban case

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-06-26 14:41:24 GMT

    Before taking their long summer break, the Supreme Court justices announced they will hear President Donald Trump’s travel ban case. This will allow the ban to take effect in most instances.

    Before taking their long summer break, the Supreme Court justices announced they will hear President Donald Trump’s travel ban case. This will allow the ban to take effect in most instances.

  • Ohio government websites hacked with pro-Islamic State rant

    Ohio government websites hacked with pro-Islamic State rant

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:06 AM EDT2017-06-26 13:06:55 GMT

     A number of government websites in Ohio have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

     A number of government websites in Ohio have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

  • Military Heads Want Transgender Enlistment Hold

    Military Heads Want Transgender Enlistment Hold

    Friday, June 23 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-06-23 18:40:52 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday. After meetings this week, the service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejected Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait and reflected broader concerns that a longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill, officials familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The new request for a delay will go to Defense Secreta...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- Military chiefs will seek a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services, officials said Friday. After meetings this week, the service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejected Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait and reflected broader concerns that a longer delay would trigger criticism on Capitol Hill, officials familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. The new request for a delay will go to Defense Secreta...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police stop driverless Amish buggy with energetic horse

    Police stop driverless Amish buggy with energetic horse

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:03 AM EDT2017-06-26 08:03:27 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    The department says in the post, "every new day brings with it new challenges."

    The department says in the post, "every new day brings with it new challenges."

  • Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway

    Update On Stabbing On Big Tyler Rd. Speedway

    Sunday, June 25 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:58:09 GMT

    State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

    State Police and Deputy Sheriff's are responding to a reported stabbing at the Speedway on Big Tyler Rd. The call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Details are still coming in as it is an ongoing investigation. Our crew on the scene knows of at least one victim and one person in custody. We will update as new details arise.

  • Ohio Mom Suffers Facial Paralysis after being Beaten over Broken Sippy Cup

    Ohio Mom Suffers Facial Paralysis after being Beaten over Broken Sippy Cup

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:10:32 GMT

    Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.

    Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.