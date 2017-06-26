GOLDEN ALERT Issued for Missing Greenup County Man

The West Virginia State Police say that she has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.

The West Virginia State Police say that she has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.

The Morgantown Police Department has received a report of a missing juvenile. Abigail Arthur, 14, allegedly ran away from home on May 21, according to a press release. Arthur is said to have recent a history of similar behavior, according to officers. According to the press release, Arthur is a white female and is approximately 5 foot 2 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. Arthur was last seen with black hair with bright red highlights, but she may have colored her hair a...