GOLDEN ALERT Issued for Missing Greenup County Man

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) - The Flatwoods Police Department in Kentucky has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Carl Rowe is an 86-year-old man who was last seen late on Sunday, 26th, 2017 at his residence in Flatwoods, Kentucky on Woodland Ave. 

Rowe has Parkinson's, Dementia, and is partially blind. Rowe is not supposed to drive, however, his 1999 light gold Oldsmobile with Kentucky tag 371-CCR  is also missing. He also has poor function in his right leg. 

Rowe's wife was taken to a local hospital for an injury and was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital last night. 

If you see Rowe or his vehicle please call 911 or contact the Greenup County 911 Center at 606-473-1411. 

