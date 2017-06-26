Nicholas County felon arrested after breaking into home

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Kessler's Cross Lanes man is facing several charges after he fled from police and broke into a residence.

According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, Steven Porter Cogar, 61, of Kessler's Cross Lanes, had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

He was found by deputies walking with a female in the Whitewater Road area of Kessler's Cross Lanes last night, June 25th, 2017.

When deputies approached Cogar, he proceeded to flee on foot before discarding a .22 rifle while fleeing into a nearby wooded area.

Two K9 units and a deputy followed Cogar into the woods, and found that he had broken into a home.

Cogar was found armed with a machete, but was apprehended by police.

He is now facing charges for the aforementioned delivery, as well as nighttime burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm.