Tractor-trailer accident shuts down Route 775 in Lawrence County, OH

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH - An official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that a tractor-trailer rollover has shut down all lanes of Route 775 this afternoon.

The accident happened near mile marker 14, close to the Scottown area.

Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported out of the area via Life Flight.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic is expected to remain shut down in both directions near the accident. 

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

  Pedestrian Struck In Charleston

    Pedestrian Struck In Charleston

    Sunday, June 25 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-06-25 23:59:13 GMT
    Metro Dispatch reports a person being hit around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenues. One person was transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.
    Metro Dispatch reports a person being hit around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenues. One person was transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

  Drowning In Southern West Virginia

    Drowning In Southern West Virginia

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-06-25 22:27:41 GMT
    ALDERSON, W.Va. - Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson. Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24). Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned. Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident.
    ALDERSON, W.Va. - Greenbrier County 911 Dispatchers confirm to 59 News there has been a drowning in Alderson. Dispatchers said it happened at Mini Park in Alderson just after 2 Saturday afternoon (6/24). Dispatchers couldn't confirm who drowned. Alderson and Tri County Fire Departments arrived on scene. The Alderson Police Department is investigating the incident.
  #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  Ohio Mom Suffers Facial Paralysis after being Beaten over Broken Sippy Cup

    Ohio Mom Suffers Facial Paralysis after being Beaten over Broken Sippy Cup

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:10:32 GMT

    Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.

    Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.

  Police stop driverless Amish buggy with energetic horse

    Police stop driverless Amish buggy with energetic horse

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:03 AM EDT2017-06-26 08:03:27 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    The department says in the post, "every new day brings with it new challenges."

    The department says in the post, "every new day brings with it new challenges."

  Nicholas County felon arrested after breaking into home

    Nicholas County felon arrested after breaking into home

    Monday, June 26 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-06-26 17:46:19 GMT

    According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.  

    According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.  

