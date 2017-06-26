Super Nintendo Classic announced, includes 21 games - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Super Nintendo Classic announced, includes 21 games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Choo Choo! It’s the nostalgia train pulling into the station again with a hot new item for the 2017 holiday season.

This time, following up on the massive success of last year’s miniature Nintendo, according to Kotaku, the company is releasing the Super Nintendo Classic complete with, what many believe, are the best games for the system, 21 of them total.

  • Contra III: The Alien Wars
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • EarthBound
  • Final Fantasy III
  • F-ZERO
  • Kirby Super Star
  • Kirby’s Dream Course
  • The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
  • Mega Man® X
  • Secret of Mana
  • Star Fox
  • Star Fox 2
  • Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
  • Super Castlevania IV
  • Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
  • Super Mario World
  • Super Metroid
  • Super Punch-Out!! ™
  • Yoshi’s Island

If you’re a vintage gamer, you might realize that Star Fox 2 was an unreleased game, meaning this is the only way to legally see a bit of unfinished Nintendo history.

If you attempted to purchase the NES Classic you know how much of a headache it was. There has been no mention if Nintendo will attempt to make the situation any easier this time.

The system hits stores on Sept. 29 and will be priced at $80. The system also comes with an HDMI cable, a charging cable, and, surprisingly, two SNES controllers instead of one. (The NES version came with one and additional controllers were available at an extra cost.)

Get in line now.

