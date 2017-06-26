Woman claims she was kicked out of pool due to swimsuit - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman claims she was kicked out of pool due to swimsuit

Posted: Updated:

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.

Tori Jenkins, a resident of Smoky Crossing Apartments, was at the complex’s pool with her fiancé. The couple claims she was told her swimsuit was inappropriate.

“She basically told me that if I didn’t have kids I wouldn’t understand, if her kids were at the pool she wouldn’t want me in that swim suit, how inappropriate I looked, and then she told me that there were a lot of teenage boys at the complex that I don’t need to be exciting,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins was given the option of either changing her swimsuit, putting on shorts or leaving the pool.

“Tori was accused of wearing a ‘thong bathing suit’ and told there were complaints about the way she dressed after roughly 3 minutes tops of us arriving there,” said her fiancé Tyler Newman in a Facebook post.

The couple went to the leasing office to talk to an employee in private about the situation. Newman says an employee suggested taking photos of Jenkins in order for her to understand why some people would not want their children around her.

“She was told that her body because it’s built more curvy than others, is ‘too inappropriate’ for children to be around,” said Newman. “She was told ‘there are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don’t need to excite them.’”

Newman believes the situation shows how rape culture continues to grow. He feels the employee was blaming Jenkins for the potential actions of others.

“Today, my fiancée was told that she is less important than how men feel around her,” said Newman. “I think she’s the most beautiful woman in the world, but I also respect her. I would never make her or any other woman feel less than what she’s worth because of her outfit or her looks.”

Jenkins said the entire situation was humiliating.

“It was just really degrading over all,” said Jenkins. “I left crying and just went home.”

The apartment complex released a statement saying ”

Smoky Crossing is a welcoming family community. Multiple residents within our community complained and expressed concerns regarding Ms. Jenks’ swimwear. In accordance with our pool policies, which are posted near the swimming area, one of our leasing consultants requested Ms. Jenks wrap a towel around herself when she was walking around the pool.

 Ms. Jenkins was never asked to leave the pool. In addition, our leasing agent did not state that Ms. Jenkins swimwear would ‘excite teenage boys.’

 Ms. Jenkins and Mr. Newman are valued members of our community. However, we feel it is inappropriate to equate requesting Ms. Jenkins to cover up with sexual harassment or ‘rape culture.’ Smoky Crossing denounces harassment in all forms.” — Smoky Crossing spokesperson 

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ohio Mom Suffers Facial Paralysis after being Beaten over Broken Sippy Cup

    Ohio Mom Suffers Facial Paralysis after being Beaten over Broken Sippy Cup

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:10:32 GMT

    Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.

    Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.

  • Police stop driverless Amish buggy with energetic horse

    Police stop driverless Amish buggy with energetic horse

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:03 AM EDT2017-06-26 08:03:27 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    The department says in the post, "every new day brings with it new challenges."

    The department says in the post, "every new day brings with it new challenges."

  • Nicholas County felon arrested after breaking into home

    Nicholas County felon arrested after breaking into home

    Monday, June 26 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-06-26 17:46:19 GMT

    According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.  

    According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.