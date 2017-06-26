Sheriff: International Gang Coming to Pike County, OH this Weekend

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Pike County, Ohio Sheriff's Office has released a statement regarding concerns of a potentially large amount of heroin overdoses in Pike County and other surrounding counties that could occur this upcoming weekend.

According to Sheriff Reader, intelligence that deputies have gathered in recent drug-related investigations have suggested that MS-13, an International Criminal Gang and/or 'Konvicted Family' gang members will visit the county this weekend.

The Sheriff says that intelligence says that they plan on "taking out" believed snitches and spread "HOTSHOTS" of heavily laced heroin into the area that could cause an extremely large amount of overdoses in the area.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.