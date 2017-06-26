6 Arrested After Sit-in at Sen. Capito’s Charleston Office

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Six protesters were cuffed and walked out of Senator Shelly Moore Capito's Charleston, WV office.

The protesters are being charged with Trespassing because they chose to stay in Senator Capito's office after it closed.

The protestors included: Bill Price, Joe Solomon, Terry Pickett, Paul Dalzell, Kayla Parker, and Reverend Jim Lewis.

They were staging a sit-in in her office because of the pending Senate health care bill.

They said that that they would not leave until Senator Capito agrees to vote against the bill, which was introduced last week and is likely to be voted on this week. Senator Capito has not taken a stand on the bill.

Earlier today about 75 protesters demonstrated outside the office.