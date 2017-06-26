Lawmaker Returns Special Session Money to West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A West Virginia lawmaker has given back his paycheck for the special session.

Kanawha County Delegate Andrew Byrd says that he and his fellow lawmakers should have crafted an acceptable budget during the normal 60-day regular session.

But because Delegate Byrd says they did not, he went to the State Treasurer's Office Monday, and gave back his 20-day special session pay, which amounted to approximately twenty-five hundred dollars.

"We need to get the job done in the first sixty days. So as I did last year, I am returning my special session pay. I've instructed others to follow suit, and a lot of the delegates and senators have expressed interest in doing so. I told them how to do it, so today, I am returning mine back to the state of West Virginia", said Byrd.

By law, delegates and senators have to accept a pay check for their work, but they can turn around and write a check back to the state for reimbursement.

Some of the other lawmakers are donating their pay to charity, instead of giving it back to the state.