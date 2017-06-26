Fayette County Man Arrested on Several Charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Meadow Bridge man has been arrested on multiple charges.

According to a release, at around 2:00 pm on Monday, deputies went to a residence near Meadow Bridge to serve arrest warrants on him.

Christopher White, also known as "C.J." White, 25, of Meadow Bridge was arrested and charged with two counts of receiving and transferring stolen property, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of driving with an expired license.

The stolen property charges and the weapons charge stemmed from an incident a few weeks previously in which a deputy had recovered two stolen ATVs and a loaded handgun from the White Farm property.

He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and released on a $7,500.00 bond.

While serving these arrest warrants, the Deputies observed a red Chevrolet Blazer with an altered VIN plate.

They then obtained a search warrant for the White Farm property. Although the search of this property is still ongoing at this time, Deputies have already recovered a camper which was reported stolen a few weeks previously as well as another stolen vehicle concealed on the property.

"Recovering stolen property from the White Farm is nothing extraordinary," said Sheriff Fridley. "Pretty much every time law enforcement goes there to execute a warrant we find one or more items of stolen property concealed somewhere on the farm property."

This incident remains under investigation.