Flags to be lowered for former West Virginia delegate

The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.
The last record for the Owensboro music festival was set in 2015 when more than 25,000 people attended.
Compton was a retired educator and was in the House of Delegates from 1988 to 2002.
The committee is holding its fourth public meeting Thursday.
Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20. Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.
Following up on the massive success of last year’s miniature Nintendo, the company is releasing the Super Nintendo Classic complete with, what many believe, are the best games for the system, 21 of them total.
As the Senate healthcare bill awaits a vote the eyes of the nation are on Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Her vote could play a pivotal role in whether or not the bill passes the Senate. Because of that former presidential candidate and Democratic U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders stopped in Charleston on June 25, 2016, days before a possible vote.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist. According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017,
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a mother in park over a broken sippy cup.
Following up on the massive success of last year’s miniature Nintendo, the company is releasing the Super Nintendo Classic complete with, what many believe, are the best games for the system, 21 of them total.
The Sheriff says that intelligence says that the International Gang plan on "taking out" believed snitches and spreading heavily laced heroin into Pike County, Ohio.
According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
