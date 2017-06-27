Kentucky music festival sets attendance record

The last record for the Owensboro music festival was set in 2015 when more than 25,000 people attended.

Compton was a retired educator and was in the House of Delegates from 1988 to 2002.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man accused of using one of his prosthetic legs to hit his wife has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. Sandusky police say 63-year-old Richard T. Wilson Sr. was arrested Saturday. Ronna Wilson told police that her husband became angry after officers responded Friday to a report of him being disorderly. She said her husband later threw one of his prosthetic legs at her, striking her head, and threw her to the ground. She told pol...