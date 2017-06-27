Ohio City Considers 3 Strike Policy for Overdose Responses - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio City Considers 3 Strike Policy for Overdose Responses

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, OH (WOWK) - A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.

According to CBS affiliate WKRC, The city of Middletown, OH spent $10,000 on Narcan in 2016, and that cost could exceed $100,000 in 2017.

"Its only getting worse, it's not getting better. Right now, it's getting to the point where it's going to hurt every citizen in Middletown because we're going to run out of money." Council member Dan Picard told WKRC.

Picard says people who overdose once or twice should be revived, but they should be required to perform community service to offset the cost. But the third time, city emergency crews should not respond.

"This will be like their third strike. They'll have two opportunities, we'll treat them twice. But, unfortunately at some point we're going to run of money."

Middletown fire officials told WKRC they have a moral and legal obligation to respond to all emergencies. They say more money is being spent on Narcan because more is being administered because of the potency of the heroin.

Fire Chief Paul Lolli says to WKRC it's not just a financial problem. "It's not just a Middletown problem. It's regional and it taxes the services, it increases your run numbers tremendously, it increases the stress on the personnel."

Picard says he has been asked how do you not provide emergency treatment?

His response, "How money are you willing to contribute to it? How high should we raise the taxes in Middletown?"

Picard says he is just looking for a financial solution. "What I'm trying to do with this plan is scare people and I'm up front about that. I want to scare these people who are dealing drugs or doing drugs into not coming to Middletown because we don't have the money to treat them."

Middletown city officials are waiting for an opinion from its law department on whether refusing emergency service would be legal.

There have already been as many drug overdoses this year than all of last year.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ohio City Considers 3 Strike Policy for Overdose Responses

    Ohio City Considers 3 Strike Policy for Overdose Responses

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:37 AM EDT2017-06-27 13:37:35 GMT

    A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.

    A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.

  • Michigan couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

    Couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-06-27 13:05:41 GMT

    Two 99-year-olds celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday, making them the longest-living couple in their state, according to their family.

    Two 99-year-olds celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday, making them the longest-living couple in their state, according to their family.

  • Most Elkview Mall stores returning after bridge repair

    Most Elkview Mall stores returning after bridge repair

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 4:27 AM EDT2017-06-27 08:27:14 GMT

    The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.

    The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.