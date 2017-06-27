Ohio City Considers 3 Strike Policy for Overdose Responses

MIDDLETOWN, OH (WOWK) - A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.

According to CBS affiliate WKRC, The city of Middletown, OH spent $10,000 on Narcan in 2016, and that cost could exceed $100,000 in 2017.

"Its only getting worse, it's not getting better. Right now, it's getting to the point where it's going to hurt every citizen in Middletown because we're going to run out of money." Council member Dan Picard told WKRC.

Picard says people who overdose once or twice should be revived, but they should be required to perform community service to offset the cost. But the third time, city emergency crews should not respond.

"This will be like their third strike. They'll have two opportunities, we'll treat them twice. But, unfortunately at some point we're going to run of money."

Middletown fire officials told WKRC they have a moral and legal obligation to respond to all emergencies. They say more money is being spent on Narcan because more is being administered because of the potency of the heroin.

Fire Chief Paul Lolli says to WKRC it's not just a financial problem. "It's not just a Middletown problem. It's regional and it taxes the services, it increases your run numbers tremendously, it increases the stress on the personnel."

Picard says he has been asked how do you not provide emergency treatment?

His response, "How money are you willing to contribute to it? How high should we raise the taxes in Middletown?"

Picard says he is just looking for a financial solution. "What I'm trying to do with this plan is scare people and I'm up front about that. I want to scare these people who are dealing drugs or doing drugs into not coming to Middletown because we don't have the money to treat them."

Middletown city officials are waiting for an opinion from its law department on whether refusing emergency service would be legal.

There have already been as many drug overdoses this year than all of last year.