2 Indicted for Identity Theft at WVU Medicine University Healthcare

MARTINSBURG, WV (WHAG) - Two Virginia residents have been indicted on identity theft charges by a federal grand jury for accessing patient’s information at WVU Medicine University Healthcare.

Twenty-four-year-old Ajarhi Roberts and 41-year-old Angela Roberts were named in a 36-count indictment.

Angela, who was employed by the healthcare system, would access the patient database to obtain social security numbers, addresses, and driver's licenses. She then would share the information with Ajarhi, who was accused of opening credit cards and other financial accounts in other patient’s names.

The two face charges of identity theft, aggravated identity theft, producing false identity documents and bank fraud.

