Man sits in jail when drywall powder is mistaken for cocaine

A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
The driver got off with a verbal warning - and some laughs from the officer.
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
The sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.
A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio
The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.
A toddler pulled a loaded gun out of his toy box as police were investigating the home for possible child neglect.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist. According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017,
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.
Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
The Sheriff says that intelligence says that the International Gang plan on "taking out" believed snitches and spreading heavily laced heroin into Pike County, Ohio.
