Smoke fireworks recalled for burn risk

Smoke fireworks sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers have been recalled because they can explode unexpectedly when lit.
About 54,630 pounds of chicken bite products for toddlers are being recalled because they could contain bone.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received two complaints of the clips failing since the start of June.
Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
This recall was issued as a precaution.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflate unexpectedly.
Close to 115,000 pounds of beef ravioli is being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
Multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products are being recalled because of possible chemical contamination.
Harley-Davidson is recalling about 46,000 motorcycles in the U.S. because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.
Kroger is recalling Kroger Yellow Sponge Cake Dessert Cups sold in its stores.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist. According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017,
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.
Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
The Sheriff says that intelligence says that the International Gang plan on "taking out" believed snitches and spreading heavily laced heroin into Pike County, Ohio.
