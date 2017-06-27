Report: Overdose deaths climbed by 7.4 percent Kentucky in 2016 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Report: Overdose deaths climbed by 7.4 percent Kentucky in 2016

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say overdose deaths in Kentucky have increased to unprecedented levels.
    
A report released Tuesday by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy says there were 1,404 fatal overdoses in 2016, a 7.4 percent increase from the previous year. The report found that fentanyl contributed to at least 623 overdose deaths and heroin was a factor in 456 deaths.
    
The highest number of fatalities occurred in Louisville, Lexington, and Northern Kentucky but the report found fatalities happened in nearly all communities in the state. Leslie County in eastern Kentucky had the highest number of fatal overdoses on a per capita basis.
    
The number of fatal overdoses was compiled with data from the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office, the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center and the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia's 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism's two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

