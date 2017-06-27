Walt Disney World offers rare summer ticket deal - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Walt Disney World offers rare summer ticket deal

Posted: Updated:

ORLANDO, FL (WFLA) — Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.

The “4-Park Magic Ticket” allows admission into one park per day for four separate days. The tickets cost $79 per day for adults and $74 for children ages 3 to 9.

A single day admission is normally $115, plus tax, for Disney parks.

Total ticket price is $316 per adult and $296 per child, plus tax. You can purchase these tickets until July 30, 2017. They will be valid for admission until September 30, 2017.

Tickets will expire 14 days from the first time you use them or by September 30, 2017, whichever one comes first. These tickets also permit reentry to the same park on the same day.

Click here to purchase from the Disney site.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Walt Disney World offers rare summer ticket deal

    Walt Disney World offers rare summer ticket deal

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:00:08 GMT

    Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.

    Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.

  • Ohio City Considers 3 Strike Policy for Overdose Responses

    Ohio City Considers 3 Strike Policy for Overdose Responses

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:37 AM EDT2017-06-27 13:37:35 GMT

    A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.

    A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.

  • Michigan couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

    Couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-06-27 13:05:41 GMT

    Two 99-year-olds celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday, making them the longest-living couple in their state, according to their family.

    Two 99-year-olds celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday, making them the longest-living couple in their state, according to their family.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.