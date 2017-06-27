Sheriff: Ohio man with HIV charged with assault for having sex with woman

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the man had sex with the woman, despite knowing he was carrying the HIV.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the 39-year-old woman began a relationship in February with Thorsha Cartharn, 39, but she later became suspicious of him when she took him to the hospital and saw his prescription medications.

Deputies say the woman researched the medications and learned they were used to treat HIV.

After the woman contacted the Columbus Health Department for testing, the Westerville Division of Police began investigating and as a result issued a warrant for Cartharn’s arrest.

Cartharn was arrested June 12.

“This is a sensitive topic, but our primary concern is for the public welfare, this victim and potentially other victims,” said Lt. Charles Chandler.

Earlier this month a man in Toledo was charged with murder after he was accused of not telling his girlfriend he was HIV-positive and the woman’s died from AIDS related complications.

Anyone who believes they may have been involved with Cartharn since 2015 can contact the Westerville Division of Police Investigations tipline at 614-901-6866 or tipline@westerville.org.