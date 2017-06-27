Sheriff: Ohio man with HIV charged with assault for having sex with woman

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says after investigating reports, he can find no credible evidence of MS-13 gang members within the community.
WAYNE, WV - Police with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday, June 23rd, 2017, in connection to reports of stolen credit cards and other personal items. According to a criminal complaint, deputies arrested Corey Lee Harless, 39, of Wayne, after matching his vehicle to the description of one seen at a crime committed in the Lavalette area earlier in the week. Harless was found at a gas station in Wayne after attempting to use two credit cards that belonged to a ...
“This is a sensitive topic, but our primary concern is for the public welfare, this victim and potentially other victims.”
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
Two Virginia residents have been indicted on identity theft charges by a federal grand jury for accessing patient’s information at WVU Medicine University Healthcare.
Six protesters were cuffed and walked out of Senator Shelly Moore Capito's Charleston, WV office.
The Sheriff says that intelligence says that the International Gang plan on "taking out" believed snitches and spreading heavily laced heroin into Pike County, Ohio.
According to a release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office, he had warrants filed for his arrest due to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist. According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017,
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.
