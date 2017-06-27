Wayne suspect arrested for credit card fraud

WAYNE, WV - Police with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Friday, June 23rd, 2017, wanted in connection to reports of stolen credit cards and other personal items.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies arrested Corey Lee Harless, 39, of Wayne, after matching his vehicle to the description of one seen at a crime committed in the Lavalette area earlier in the week.

Harless was found at a gas station in Wayne after attempting to use two credit cards that belonged to a woman.

Deputies reported that he was driving on a suspended license, with improper vehicle registration and no proof of insurance.

They also found women's and men's wallets, credit cards, cell phones, a GPS device, gift cards, and Redbox movies inside of the vehicle.

Harless is facing two counts of fraud, however additional charges may be added in the future.

He is being held at Western Regional Jail where his bond is set at $15,000.