West Virginians to vote on highway bonds in October

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginians will vote Oct. 7 on Gov. Jim Justice's plan to issue bonds to support about $3 billion in projects to repair and rebuild state highways and bridges.

Justice says he believes it will pass and would be "a terrible mistake" for people to not want better roads, thousands of jobs and the economic boost he says the state needs and would get.

The Legislature agreed to hold the referendum and separately to immediately boost the state's road repairs, supported by an increase in the gasoline tax of 3.5 cents a gallon that takes effect July 1.

Another bill, signed Tuesday by Justice, gives authorization to the state Parkways Authority for construction bonding and setting tolls for the West Virginia Turnpike including an $8 annual fee for passenger vehicles.

