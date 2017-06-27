Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' has law enforcement worried

Tyler, Texas (KETK) - Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.

Teh most current update includes a new feature called the "Snap Map." This connects to your phone or tablet's GPS and automatically (unless "ghost mode" is activated) shows users who follow you where you are on a map, down to the exact street.

Some snaps can also be seen publicly (by users who don't follow you) depending on your settings.

HOW TO ENABLE "GHOST MODE"

1) Pinch the screen when the app is open and this will load the map.

2) When you do it for the first time, it should ask you if you want to activate "ghost mode."

3) If it doesn't, tap the icon in the top right corner, where you will be able to check a box to enable "ghost mode."

Authorities want users to be careful when choosing what to share on social media and are also asking users to limit their snaps only to people they personally know.

