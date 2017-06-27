Fugitive Sought, Woman Arrested After Drugs and Firearms Seized in Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Scioto County Sheriff's Department, along with Portsmouth Police, are searching for a wanted fugitive from Scioto County, Ohio.

According to a release, drugs and firearms were seized during the search for a McDermott man on Monday.

Southern Ohio Drug Task Force detectives, along with detectives with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, visited a camper located in on the 1400 block of Tatman Coe Road near McDermott, Ohio in an attempt to apprehend 48-year-old Thomas A. Galloway.

Galloway is currently wanted for failing to appear to be conveyed to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to serve a twelve year prison sentence after being convicted in both Scioto County and Adams County on felony drug offenses.

Galloway was not located, but detectives did seize approximately 69 grams of suspected crystal meth and two firearms.

38-year-old Jeanne Michele Stiltner, who was residing in the camper, was arrested on an outstanding warrant that had been issued by Adams County Court for a violation of conditional release stemming from a charge of felony drug possession.

The case is still under investigation. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Galloway, individuals can contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 354-7566, the Portsmouth Police Department at (740) 353-4101, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656, or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com.

Individuals can remain anonymous and information provided will be kept confidential.