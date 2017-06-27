Two People Killed in I-79 Crash in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A serious accident has killed two people and injured two others on Interstate 79 Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 79 southbound at mile marker 15 in between the Elkview and Clendenin exits.

At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.

It is not clear what caused the crash at this point. Interstate 79 southbound is closed while crews work the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.