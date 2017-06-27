After mix-up, group flies correct name over West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

After mix-up, group flies correct name over West Virginia

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A women's political advocacy group has taken two tries to fly the correct U.S. senator's name over West Virginia after a mix-up that had Charleston residents scratching their heads.

UltraViolet co-founder Nita Chaudhary told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a third-party vendor jumbled signs targeting Nevada Sen. Dean Heller and West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

No one caught the error until the banner reading "Sen. Heller: Keep your word, vote no on Trumpcare" was soaring over Charleston on Monday.

The group re-printed the Capito sign and flew it in her state Tuesday afternoon, reading "Sen. Capito: Trumpcare hurts WV families."

The Heller sign may not fly in Nevada due to extreme heat.

UltraViolet flew a third banner targeting Sen. Susan Collins over Portland, Maine on Monday.

The three Republicans have not supported a GOP bill to overhaul federal health laws.

  The Latest: McConnell says good progress made on health bill

    House Speaker Paul Ryan says he has faith in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's ability to round up the votes for the GOP health care bill despite growing opposition.
    A women's political advocacy group has taken two tries to fly the correct U.S. senator's name over West Virginia after a mix-up that had Charleston residents scratching their heads.

  Senators Capito, Portman Announce Opposition to Current Senate Health Care Bill

    WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) both issued a joint press release coming out it in opposition of the current draft of the Senate health care bill. 

  #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia's 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism's two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
  Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

