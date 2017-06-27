After mix-up, group flies correct name over West Virginia

A women's political advocacy group has taken two tries to fly the correct U.S. senator's name over West Virginia after a mix-up that had Charleston residents scratching their heads.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
The driver got off with a verbal warning - and some laughs from the officer.
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
The sheriff says he plans to cut the sentences of the inmates who jumped into action to save a guard’s life.
A couple has gotten back nearly $100,000 they mistakenly donated to Goodwill Industries in Ohio
The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.
A women's political advocacy group has taken two tries to fly the correct U.S. senator's name over West Virginia after a mix-up that had Charleston residents scratching their heads.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) both issued a joint press release coming out it in opposition of the current draft of the Senate health care bill.
West Virginians will vote Oct. 7 on Gov. Jim Justice's plan to issue bonds to support about $3 billion in projects to repair and rebuild state highways and bridges.
Six protesters were cuffed and walked out of Senator Shelly Moore Capito's Charleston, WV office.
Before taking their long summer break, the Supreme Court justices announced they will hear President Donald Trump’s travel ban case. This will allow the ban to take effect in most instances.
A number of government websites in Ohio have been hacked with a message that purports to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.
The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist. According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017,
A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
