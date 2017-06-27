Governor Justice Signs Road Vote Bill; Promises Thousands of Jobs

Governor Justice signed his second major roads bill into law. It authorizes a special election on Saturday October 7th. On that day Mountain State residents will get to vote "yes" or "no" on a multi-million dollar bond referendum, that would fix and build roads. The Governor says it will create 48-thousands new jobs.

"To creating real jobs and real opportunity. And the arteries within our state, that are going to be able to bring people and tourism and manufacturing, and on and on to our state," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

To help fund the program, DMV registrations will rise to 50 dollars, and the wholesale gas tax will increase 3-and-a-half-cents. Critics say voters should have decided those issues too, instead of the legislature.

"The sales tax on cars, and the license and DMV fees going up. If that had been tied to the referendum, I believe it would have passed. But now, I'm not sure that it will," said Del. Gary Howell, (R) Mineral.

But union leaders like the new law, including one who serves in the House of Delegates.

"This is a bright spot here. Our roads and bridges are in terrible shape in this state. And we do have some folks that need a job. And road construction and bridge construction, can out people back to work," said Del. Scott Brewer, (D) Mason.

"Now that the parkways bill has been signed into law, West Virginia residents will eventually be able to buy an 8-dollar per year transponders, for unlimited tolls across the state, while out-of-state drivers will still have to pay full-freight every time," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.