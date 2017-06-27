"Vote No Capito" Rally - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

"Vote No Capito" Rally

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

CHARLESTON- 23 million Americans without health insurance, that's what the Congressional Budget Office says will happen under the Senate's newest health care bill. The Obamacare replacement plan is in a precarious spot- right now a few Republican "no" votes is all it would take to shoot down the proposal. Senator Shelley Moore Capito could be a key vote in whether the bill passes. 

Almost 100 protesters changed "Vote No Capito" outside Senator Shelley Moore Capito's Charleston office Monday. The demonstrators know Senator Capito could make or break the healthcare bill. 

One of the demonstrators we spoke to, Ericka McClung, is a single working mom. Even though she was employed full time, she never had health insurance, until Medicaid was expanded under Obamacare. 

"A lot of times if you don't have insurance.. If you're just trying to pay cash, they still won't schedule you an appointment if you don't have insurance," McClung told 13 News.

McClung says she got approved for Medicaid coverage and went to the doctor for the first time in years.

"We discovered that I had 3rd stage breast cancer, just maybe weeks from it metastasizing and basically ruing my chances for recovery. I had chemotherapy, I had radiation," McClung explained.

Now McClung has been in remission for almost four years, but here story isn't the only one. Rev. Janice Hill also attended the protest. Her daughter is fighting a rare cancer. Within the first few months of her daughter's diagnosis, the bill added up over $1-million. But Obamacare premium caps allowed her to afford to keep fighting. 

"I want all the Senators to think- what would happen if you got that phone call? You're representing people like my daughter did, got that phone call saying 'we're sorry you have a very very rare form of cancer and the prognosis is not good.' Well she's showing them cause she's still fighting after 4 years," Rev. Hill, of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ explained. 

While McClung and other voters understand Obamacare needs some tweaking, they say repealing it could be deadly. 

"Medicaid literally, literally saved my life. I would not be here today to talk to you about this if it had not been for the medicaid expansion," McClung said. 

In a statement to 13 News Sunday night, Senator Capito said she is, ".... continuing to review and working to improve the health care legislation released last week. She welcomes and appreciates the perspectives of West Virginians as this process continues."

  • ElectionsMore>>

  • "Vote No Capito" Rally

    "Vote No Capito" Rally

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-06-27 22:03:40 GMT
    CHARLESTON- 23 million Americans without health insurance, that's what the Congressional Budget Office says will happen under the Senate's newest health care bill. The Obamacare replacement plan is in a precarious spot- right now a few Republican "no" votes is all it would take to shoot down the proposal. Senator Shelley Moore Capito could be a key vote in whether the bill passes.  Almost 100 protesters changed "Vote No Capito" outside Senator Shelley Mo...
    CHARLESTON- 23 million Americans without health insurance, that's what the Congressional Budget Office says will happen under the Senate's newest health care bill. The Obamacare replacement plan is in a precarious spot- right now a few Republican "no" votes is all it would take to shoot down the proposal. Senator Shelley Moore Capito could be a key vote in whether the bill passes.  Almost 100 protesters changed "Vote No Capito" outside Senator Shelley Mo...

  • Governor-Elect Jim Justice Appoints Two More To His Administration

    Governor-Elect Jim Justice Appoints Two More To His Administration

    Saturday, January 14 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-01-14 22:34:24 GMT
    Poll by Justice campaigns says he leads by 10 pointsPoll by Justice campaigns says he leads by 10 points

    Governor-elect Jim Justice has appointed two more to his administration. John Myers is tapped to serve as secretary of the department of Administration. Myers is currently the acting director of the West Virginia Lottery. Justice also announced the appointment of Tom Smith who will serve as the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as the commissioner of the Division of Highways. Smith has a background in engineering and experience with the Federal Hig...

    Governor-elect Jim Justice has appointed two more to his administration. John Myers is tapped to serve as secretary of the department of Administration. Myers is currently the acting director of the West Virginia Lottery. Justice also announced the appointment of Tom Smith who will serve as the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as the commissioner of the Division of Highways. Smith has a background in engineering and experience with the Federal Hig...

  • Trump's Team Pushes Back Against Russia Hacking Report

    Trump's Team Pushes Back Against Russia Hacking Report

    Trump's Team Pushes Back Against Russia Hacking Report

    Saturday, December 10 2016 1:08 PM EST2016-12-10 18:08:53 GMT

    Donald Trump's presidential transition team on Saturday challenged the veracity of U.S. intelligence assessments concluding that Russia was trying to tip the November election to the Republican. A senior U.S. official said the CIA has determined with "high confidence" that Moscow's interference in the presidential race was intended to help Trump. 

    Donald Trump's presidential transition team on Saturday challenged the veracity of U.S. intelligence assessments concluding that Russia was trying to tip the November election to the Republican. A senior U.S. official said the CIA has determined with "high confidence" that Moscow's interference in the presidential race was intended to help Trump. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.