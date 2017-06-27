"Vote No Capito" Rally

CHARLESTON- 23 million Americans without health insurance, that's what the Congressional Budget Office says will happen under the Senate's newest health care bill. The Obamacare replacement plan is in a precarious spot- right now a few Republican "no" votes is all it would take to shoot down the proposal. Senator Shelley Moore Capito could be a key vote in whether the bill passes.

Almost 100 protesters changed "Vote No Capito" outside Senator Shelley Moore Capito's Charleston office Monday. The demonstrators know Senator Capito could make or break the healthcare bill.

One of the demonstrators we spoke to, Ericka McClung, is a single working mom. Even though she was employed full time, she never had health insurance, until Medicaid was expanded under Obamacare.

"A lot of times if you don't have insurance.. If you're just trying to pay cash, they still won't schedule you an appointment if you don't have insurance," McClung told 13 News.

McClung says she got approved for Medicaid coverage and went to the doctor for the first time in years.

"We discovered that I had 3rd stage breast cancer, just maybe weeks from it metastasizing and basically ruing my chances for recovery. I had chemotherapy, I had radiation," McClung explained.

Now McClung has been in remission for almost four years, but here story isn't the only one. Rev. Janice Hill also attended the protest. Her daughter is fighting a rare cancer. Within the first few months of her daughter's diagnosis, the bill added up over $1-million. But Obamacare premium caps allowed her to afford to keep fighting.

"I want all the Senators to think- what would happen if you got that phone call? You're representing people like my daughter did, got that phone call saying 'we're sorry you have a very very rare form of cancer and the prognosis is not good.' Well she's showing them cause she's still fighting after 4 years," Rev. Hill, of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ explained.

While McClung and other voters understand Obamacare needs some tweaking, they say repealing it could be deadly.

"Medicaid literally, literally saved my life. I would not be here today to talk to you about this if it had not been for the medicaid expansion," McClung said.

In a statement to 13 News Sunday night, Senator Capito said she is, ".... continuing to review and working to improve the health care legislation released last week. She welcomes and appreciates the perspectives of West Virginians as this process continues."