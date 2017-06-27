"Vote No Capito" Rally

Governor-elect Jim Justice has appointed two more to his administration. John Myers is tapped to serve as secretary of the department of Administration. Myers is currently the acting director of the West Virginia Lottery. Justice also announced the appointment of Tom Smith who will serve as the secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, as well as the commissioner of the Division of Highways. Smith has a background in engineering and experience with the Federal Hig...
Donald Trump's presidential transition team on Saturday challenged the veracity of U.S. intelligence assessments concluding that Russia was trying to tip the November election to the Republican. A senior U.S. official said the CIA has determined with "high confidence" that Moscow's interference in the presidential race was intended to help Trump.
President-elect Donald Trump, a political newcomer who touts his corporate skills, turned businessman-in-chief Tuesday, first demanding the government cancel a multibillion-dollar order for new presidential planes and then hailing a Japanese company's commitment to invest billions in the U.S. "We will defend American jobs.
The Green Party is dropping its court case seeking a statewide recount of Pennsylvania's Nov. 8 presidential election. It had wanted to explore whether voting machines and systems had been hacked and the election result manipulated. The decision came Saturday, two days before a court hearing in the case. Lawyers for the Green Party-backed voters who filed the case say they can't afford the $1 million bond ordered by the court by 5 p.m. Monday.
Election officials estimate the effort will cost up to $1 million.
A police officer has been suspended with pay after he was seen off-duty driving a pickup truck bearing a Confederate flag around a group protesting Republican Donald Trump’s election as president.
The co-founder of food delivery service Grubhub sent an email to all his employees suggesting that supporters of President-elect Donald Trump should resign, then issued a statement saying he welcomes all employees, regardless of their political beliefs.
Five people have been arrested in Kentucky after demonstrators began protesting the election of Donald Trump as president.
Why has Ohio voted for the presidential winner in 28 out of the last 30 elections? 13 news is working for you to find an answer.
Officials say overdose deaths in Kentucky have increased to unprecedented levels.
If you’ve ever wondered how many insects you consume through your food, a new report has the answer for you.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has detected positive samples of West Nile Virus in Cabell County.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
At this time, dispatchers say that two people have been killed, and two others were injured.
Law enforcement is seeking to make parents aware of the latest update for the popular social media app, Snapchat.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
Calling all Disney fans! Reduced ticket prices are now here for everyone.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
A man was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, after an incident that took place on Sunday.
The new bridge is expected to be ready to cross in July.
The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist. According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017,
A city council member in one Ohio city is asking if medics should even respond to overdoses to ease the financial burden.
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
