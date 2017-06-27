9-year-old confirmed dead following accident in Kanawha County

PRATT, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that a young child has died following an accident in Kanawha County this evening.

According to dispatchers, a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike in Pratt, WV.

The accident happened along Paint Creek Road and Dark Hollow Road. Emergency personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The accident was reported at 6:42 p.m.

Additional details are unknown at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Services are on the scene.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.