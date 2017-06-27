Fire Crews Extinguish Roane County Brush Fire

LOONEYVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire that occurred after a tree fell on power lines in Roane County.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Clay Road near Looneyville in Roane County.

Upon arrival, crews with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department found a large tree down on power lines, with fire burning the nearby grass.

Units secured the scene until the power company could arrive to turn off the power and the fire burned itself out.

No injuries were reported in the incident.