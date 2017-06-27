Fire Crews Extinguish Roane County Brush Fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fire Crews Extinguish Roane County Brush Fire

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Newton Volunteer Fire Department Newton Volunteer Fire Department
LOONEYVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire that occurred after a tree fell on power lines in Roane County.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Clay Road near Looneyville in Roane County.

Upon arrival, crews with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department found a large tree down on power lines, with fire burning the nearby grass.

Units secured the scene until the power company could arrive to turn off the power and the fire burned itself out.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

