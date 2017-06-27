Vehicle Strikes Pole in Eastern Kanawha County

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a vehicle struck a pole in eastern Kanawha County.

The single vehicle accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Spencer Road just outside of Clendenin Tuesday evening.

One person was transported to the hospital.

It is not known what caused the accident at this time.

Spencer Road is shut down as a result of the crash.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.